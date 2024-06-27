MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.14 and last traded at $84.01. 18,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 764,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 340,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 86,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,178,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

