The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

