AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,364 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 136,400.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Rogers were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Rogers by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock opened at $119.99 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $173.16. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

