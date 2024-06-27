AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.30.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

