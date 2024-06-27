Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 27,923 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 334.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

