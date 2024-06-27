AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,668 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 172.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

