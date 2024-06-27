AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 57 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $260.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.