Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.