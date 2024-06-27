Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,132,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 28,057 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 8.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Entegris by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

