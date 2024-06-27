Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 44,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE AJG opened at $253.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $266.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.