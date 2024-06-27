Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $36,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after buying an additional 2,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,740,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,820,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.