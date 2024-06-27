Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $38,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $77.32 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

