Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1,155.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294,780.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

