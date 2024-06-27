Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Sempra by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.