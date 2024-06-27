Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,863 Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Mohr Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mohr Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOHR opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Mohr Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in equity securities of any market cap, geography, and investment style. The fund uses a tactical go-anywhere approach as its strategy. MOHR was launched on Nov 3, 2021 and is managed by Mohr Funds.

