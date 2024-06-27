Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,863 Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Mohr Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Mohr Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS MOHR opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.
Mohr Growth ETF Profile
