Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $44,000 Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $68.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

