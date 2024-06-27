Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 96 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 564.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSL opened at $412.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.