DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $540,178,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,076 shares of company stock worth $7,544,030. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

