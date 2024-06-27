Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $251.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $252.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

