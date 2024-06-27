2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.01. 748,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,145,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.