2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.01. 748,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,145,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.