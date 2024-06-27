PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTCGet Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTCFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

