Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.08. 71,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,166,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

