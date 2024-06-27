Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.56. 777,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,276,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

