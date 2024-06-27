ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 359,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,622,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at $5,874,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Stories

