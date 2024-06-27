Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Up 19%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 34,784,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 20,079,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

