Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.01

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 102875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 176.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genesis Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 194,258 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 279,836 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,765,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,663,000 after buying an additional 2,141,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

