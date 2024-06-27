Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Down 3%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.19. Approximately 9,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 619,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

