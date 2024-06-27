Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.75

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 5654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $526.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.80 million.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.