Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.90

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 26581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Immunocore Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Immunocore by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 257,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

