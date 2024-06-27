Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.11 and last traded at C$15.10. Approximately 28,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 909,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Galaxy Digital

The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.52.

In other news, Director Francesca Don Angelo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. In related news, Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$77,915.00. Also, Director Francesca Don Angelo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,023. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Further Reading

