Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.53. 129,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,132,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.95.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.