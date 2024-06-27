Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,977,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

SPHQ stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

