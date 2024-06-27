Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 263.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $171.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.00.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

