Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $489.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $500.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.30. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

