Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 2,845 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

