iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IXC stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

