DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. City State Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

