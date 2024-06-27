Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,548,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

