Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 759.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $260.01 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.09. The company has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

