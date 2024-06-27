280 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 304,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 62,337 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $307.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $328.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

