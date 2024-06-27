Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 217.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Nordson by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 1,500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $229.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day moving average is $256.35.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.