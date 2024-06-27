Joseph Gebbia Sells 5,442 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60.

Airbnb stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

