ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 787 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

