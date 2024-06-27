ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 287.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.88% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 5,800.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCO opened at $15.72 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.