Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 396 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

ADI opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

