ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.03% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RXL stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $106.54.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

