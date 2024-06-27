23,914 Shares in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Separately, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36.

About Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

