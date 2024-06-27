JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 779,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $566.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

