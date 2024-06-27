Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 131 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE opened at $182.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

