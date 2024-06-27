Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 4,799 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $337,753.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $415,312.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 6,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $421,500.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

